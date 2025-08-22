Colorado Governor calls on county coroner to resign, after around 20 bodies discovered hidden

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — Governor Jared Polis has declared a disaster emergency in Pueblo following the discovery of bodies behind a hidden door in the Davis Mortuary.

In his release, the governor also called for Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter to resign.

Cotter is the subject of an investigation by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation after the Department of Regulatory Agencies (DOLA) suspended him from operating his mortuary.

DOLA conducted a yearly inspection on Wednesday, where they say they discovered "around 20 or so" human bodies behind a hidden door in the mortuary. Some of those bodies had been there for up to 15 years, according to a statement Cotter made to DOLA inspectors.

Advocates of Accountability '20 bodies or so' bodies found at Pueblo County coroner's private business Tony Keith

I’m sickened for the families of the loved ones who are impacted by this unacceptable misconduct. It is clear public trust has been lost and Mr. Cotter must resign as the Pueblo County Coroner immediately. He should be investigated and if warranted, prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. No one should ever have to wonder if their loved one is being taken care of with dignity and respect after they’ve passed, and Mr. Cotter must be held to account for his actions Governor Jared Polis

His declaration of emergency allows Pueblo to access more state resources to assist in the investigation and clean-up that will be needed in the building. Specifically, $300,000 will be transferred from Colorado's State Emergency Reserve Cash Fund (SERCF) to the Disaster Emergency Fund (DEF) to help with the hazardous mitigation efforts.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation will be providing updates in their investigation at 1:00 p.m. on Friday. We will be streaming that press briefing on all of our platforms.

