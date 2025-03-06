Colorado delegation divided on President Trump's speech

COLORADO SPRINGS — Reaction to President Donald Trump’s Joint Session of Congress Address from Colorado’s congressional delegation reflects the Republican and Democrat divide.

“Hopefully there's some things that Democrats will continue to work with us on, said Colorado 5th Congressional District Representative, Jeff Crank, “But it does seem from last night's speech that in a lot of ways, they've abandoned common sense.”

There is a love hate for Donald Trump among Colorado’s Representatives and Senators in Washington D.C.

Congresswoman Diana DeGette a Democrat from the boulder area chose to not attend the president’s address in person, and after the speech released a statement saying, “It’s because of Donald Trump that costs are skyrocketing, the stock market is crashing, and our adversaries are laughing.”

Following the speech, House Assistant Minority Leader, Joe Neguse a Democrat from Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District said he’ll focus on “…working to reverse the harm that president trump, his administration, and congressional republicans are inflicting.”

Despite statements showing a significant party divide, Congressman Crank said there is some party-to-party teamwork happening among his Colorado colleagues.

“I have a good relationship with the Democrats in the Colorado delegation. We worked hard. We were working hard on things like keeping Space Command in Colorado and many other Colorado issues.”

Republicans also have the advantage of majorities in both the Senate and House.

:If you don't like cutting, where Republicans propose cutting, that's okay,” said Crank, “You're welcome to propose some other cuts, but you can't just bury your head in the sand and act as though we don't have $36 trillion worth of debt.

Party loyalty, and Colorado loyalty are both influencing Colorado’s delegation in D.C.





