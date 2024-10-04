Black Canyon Quarry⎯Significant grant boosts future Colorado Springs open space

COLORADO SPRINGS — The process of transforming an old quarry into an open space on the west side of Colorado Springs just got a boost thanks to a grant from the state.

The property known as the Black Canyon Quarry is southwest of Garden of the Gods.

Close to four years back the city took over the property which included the job of reclamation.

Now, a $300,000 dollar grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs will help expedite the process of completing reclamation and moving on to planning for the park.

“We're getting a lot closer to that than we've ever been, but coming over the hurdle of the reclamation is kind of our next step, and I think we're on track for a successful project,” said Colorado Springs TOPS Senior Program Administrator, David Deitemeyer.

The location of the quarry also offers possible opportunities for trail connections to U.S. Forest Service land like Waldo Canyon, which has been closed to the public for more than a decade because of a wildfire





