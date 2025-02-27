Athleticism and artistry multiplied: U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRING — Qualifying teams for the U.S. Nationals in synchronized skating are in Colorado Springs competing for the title of champion.

“We thrive off of the energy that we get from the crowd, and we use that to help us get more energy, and then we can tell our story better,” said Evie Stuckey with Teams Elite from Chicago.

Synchronized skating has the elements of individual figure skating multiplied by more than a dozen team members.

“The key thing is synchronization,” said Quintin McCormick with Teams Elite, “We break down the programs. And if one arm is off, we fix it.”

Working in unison as a team is the foundation of the sport.

Athleticism and artistry are the things that excite the crowd and get the attention of judges.

“The athleticism has evolved so much. Most recently as well, we have seen teams, including some of the teams who will be competing here, who are really pushing the sport to see what it can really look like and what it can be at its highest element of performance.” said U.S. Figure Skating, Director of Events, Megan Romeo.

Synchronized skating is a discipline within the U.S. Figure Skating governing body.

The sport started in the United States.

“We are constantly seeing an increase in numbers across the country.

In recent years it has been expanding internationally.

“There's definitely an Olympic dream. It is, not yet in the games, but that's something that everyone here has their eyes set on. So we certainly hope to see that in the Olympics, in the future,” said Romeo.

The public is welcome to cheer on the teams competing at the 2025 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships in Colorado Springs.

Clickhere for information on tickets and schedule.





USAFA clears cadet area following anonymous threat, investigation underway Investigators are trying to figure out who sent an anonymous threat to the Air Force Academy that forced evacuations this morning. USAFA clears cadet area following anonymous threat, investigation underway