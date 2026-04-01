After indictments and walkouts, Costilla County only has one employee in sheriff’s office

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Following a tumultuous week, newly appointed interim Sheriff Joe Smith is the only person currently employed in the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith has only been on the job one day after county commissioners appointed him as interim sheriff during a special meeting on Monday.



Watch News5's coverage of the appointment below:

Only three deputies remained on staff as of Monday after a grand jury indictment brought charges last week against former Sheriff Danny Sanchez, the undersheriff, two deputies, and a former deputy.



Watch News5's coverage of the indictments below:

Sanchez resigned over the weekend and the others have been placed on administrative leave.



Watch News5's coverage of his resignation below:

Of the remaining three deputies, two of them quit after Smith was appointed interim sheriff. It’s unclear why they abruptly left their positions, but the 12th Judicial District Attorney's (DA's) Office confirmed they walked out on Monday.

One of those deputies was still going through the background check certification process, the DA's office said.

The lack of staff raises an obvious safety concern, but interim Sheriff Smith, Costilla County commissioners, and the 12th Judicial DA's Office have stated multiple agencies are working to assist.

Likely due to the ongoing staffing challenges, several calls from News5 to the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office phone number on Tuesday went unanswered.

But the 12th Judicial DA's Office said 911 calls will still be answered in the call center and nearby jurisdictions will assist.

“Let me be remarkably clear, at no point has there been, or will there be, a failure to serve,” said Smith in a Tuesday night press release. “While we finalize the formal paperwork and Interagency Agreements for long-term partnerships, we have already secured the immediate boots-on-the-ground support necessary to keep this county safe.”

You can read the full statement from Sheriff Smith below:

"On March 30, 2026, I officially took the oath of office to serve as the Sheriff of Costilla County. I am stepping into this role with a clear-eyed understanding of the challenges we face and a singular mission: to restore the integrity of this office while ensuring the safety of every resident in our county.



We cannot ignore the circumstances that led to this transition. The criminal charges filed against my predecessor and fellow deputies have shaken the foundation of public trust. The charges in the indictments are just allegations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty.



I want to speak directly to concerns regarding our operational stability. Let me be remarkably clear: At no point has there been, or will there be, a failure to serve. While we finalize the formal paperwork and Interagency Agreements for long-term partnerships, we have already secured the immediate boots-on-the-ground support necessary to keep this county safe.



I did not take this position to maintain the status quo. I am initiating a "Day One" plan to stabilize our operations and ensure that the Costilla Sheriff’s Office is held to the highest possible standard:



· Open-Door Policy: Establishing new channels for community feedback to ensure that your voice is heard as we restructure our priorities.



· Restoring Accountability: Reviewing internal affairs protocols to ensure that misconduct is identified, addressed, and corrected without exception.



· Supporting Our Personnel: Providing the dedicated men and women of this agency—who have continued to serve honorably during this period of uncertainty—with the leadership and resources they deserve.



· Finalizing Partnerships: My office is moving with urgency to formalize our interagency agreements to ensure long-term, seamless cooperation with our state and local partners.



The actions previously seen do not represent the values and integrity of law enforcement. My top priority is to restore the integrity of this office and keeping every resident safe. I want to thank you all for your patience, understanding and cooperation during this time." Joe Smith, Costilla County Sheriff

According to the Census Bureau, Costilla County has a population of about 3,500 people covering an area of about 1,230 square miles.

During Monday’s special commissioner’s meeting, elected leaders said the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the County Sheriffs of Colorado Association all said they are willing to assist.

Over the phone on Tuesday, the 12th Judicial DA's Office said, as an example, neighboring Conejos County helped answer a call for service over the weekend.

CSP said they’ll assist the community by responding to life-safety emergencies to ensure immediate protection of the public “for as long as necessary.”

You can view a statement from CSP below:

“When requested by the DA, the Costilla County Sheriff's Office, or any other local, state, or federal law enforcement agency operating within Costilla County, the Patrol will evaluate and respond appropriately to requests for assistance for other possible criminal violations. Requests for criminal investigations to the CSP will also be coordinated with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.” Colorado State Patrol

The 12th Judicial DA's Office said there are typically at least one or two state troopers in the county to assist.

CSP said state law grants them the authority to investigate criminal matters, but they don’t have the legal authority to assume criminal investigations without the sheriff’s request.

CBI said they’re only allowed to assist other law enforcement agencies when they request help.

The County Sheriffs of Colorado organization said they are providing a number of resources and administrative help for the transition of Sheriff Smith into the new role.

“We will help the county by providing the appointed sheriff information on the statutory responsibilities of the sheriff and give him materials from our New Sheriffs Institute for his reference and knowledge,” said Amy Nichols, executive director for the group.

Nichols said they had a meeting with Sheriff Smith and their Board of Directors for Tuesday afternoon to discuss how they could collaborate on how best to meet emergent needs. Nicholas said they’ll also help organize resources and provide guidance as requested.

During Monday’s special commissioner’s meeting, 12th Judicial DA Anne Kelly also said her chief investigator will remain in Costilla County in an administrative role to ensure that Sheriff Smith has the resources and knowledge of how to operate and rebuild.

Smith’s appointment came after several people spoke in support of him during the special meeting.

According to the DA's Office, he’s been working off and on with the sheriff’s office since August 2024 after he retired to the area.

He became POST-certified, which signifies a law enforcement officer went through a background check process and is approved through the Peace Officer Standards and Training Board.

Sheriff Smith was hired as a full deputy in November last year after going through the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office academy.

He'll remain on the job as interim sheriff until the next sheriff is elected in November and takes office.

As of now, the June 30 primary for Costilla County Sheriff has one Republican on the ballot already, Kirk Taylor.

Over the phone on Tuesday, Taylor said the Democratic primary ballot will have Jason Maestas, who secured the majority of Democratic delegates.

And former Undersheriff Cruz Soto, one of the deputies indicted last week, is also still listed as running for sheriff. According to Taylor, Soto's signatures are still being verified by the recorder.

This southeast Colorado reservoir completely dried out, taking away one of the best recreation spots All that’s left of the Two Buttes Reservoir is a scattering of lifeless buoys, a rusty lawn chair, empty beer cans, and a number of fishing lures that have fallen into the water over the years. This southeast Colorado reservoir completely dried out, taking away one of the best recreation spots

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