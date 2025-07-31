Watch the NFL Hall of Fame Game Thursday on KOAA, see our programming schedule

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — The long wait for the NFL is nearly over, and the first pre-season game of the year is Thursday on KOAA News5!

You can view our evening schedule below:



News5 at 4 from 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas from 4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Football Night in America from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

NFL Preseason Football: NFL Hall of Fame Game: Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Chargers at 6:00 p.m.

News5 Special Edition: Honor Flight 20 airs after the game

News5 at 10 airs after Honor Flight 20



