Residents receive updates to Powers Boulevard Extension project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs residents got answers to final questions about the upcoming Powers Boulevard extension highway project during a recent community meeting.

The new highway will stretch from the intersection of Interquest and Powers, weave along the outskirts of the Northgate neighborhood, cut through the Flying Horse neighborhood, and end at Voyager Parkway.

Construction is slated to begin in 2027, with bridge construction over Ridgeline and Flying Horse Club Drive anticipated to start this year.

Dozens of northeast Colorado Springs residents attended the meeting to learn what the new highway means for their neighborhoods. Many expressed support for the project while voicing specific concerns.

"I'm looking forward to it," said one resident.

Another resident highlighted the convenience the highway would provide.

"There are times when I'm trying to shop down around Lowe's or Target off Powers, and then I want to run up to Monument. That would help me there," they said.

Eric Kuzara, a Flying Horse resident and engineer, acknowledged the project's necessity but shared his neighbors' primary concern.

"It's always been a question of the noise mitigation," said Kuzara.

He expressed cautious optimism about the city's commitment to addressing noise issues.

"As long as we get the commitment that if the noise, you know, exceeds it, they'll be responsive to it, then I, I trust the city enough that they'll be on top of that," said Kuzara.

Residents living along the proposed highway route in Flying Horse hope the roadway will be built lower than the surrounding homes to minimize impact on their properties.

Officials addressed various aspects of the project, including bridge construction, noise analysis, and anticipated closures during the meeting.

One community member acknowledged the complexity of balancing development with existing neighborhoods.

"Those people have gotten used to how their neighborhoods are, so I understand. I sympathize with them, but then again, this was known before the neighborhoods went in," they said.

The city and the Colorado Department of Transportation are currently conducting a noise analysis for the project. Bridge construction over Ridgeline and Flying Horse Club Drive is expected to begin this year, with highway construction following in 2027.

Despite concerns, many residents remain optimistic about the project's benefits.

"I think it'll be a net benefit," said one resident.

