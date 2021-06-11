KOAA to add two new popular channels on July 1

COLORADO SPRINGS — KOAA, an E.W. Scripps Company television station, will add two new popular channels when it modifies its KOAA5 digital channel lineup effective July 1, 2021.

The new over-the-air channel lineup:



5.1: NBC, KOAA News5, and syndicated programming

and syndicated programming 5.2: Court TV – Live, gavel-to-gavel coverage of the country’s most-compelling trials court, plus series and originals focused on the American justice system

– Live, gavel-to-gavel coverage of the country’s most-compelling trials court, plus series and originals focused on the American justice system 5.3: Grit – Home of the greatest westerns and cowboys of all time - popular western TV series and movies

– Home of the greatest westerns and cowboys of all time - popular western TV series and movies 5.4: Defy TV – Reality series celebrating the fascinating people living life to the fullest by being who they want to be and doing what they want to do

– Reality series celebrating the fascinating people living life to the fullest by being who they want to be and doing what they want to do 5.5: unassigned

5.6: ShopLC – Auction channel focused on jewelry, clothing and home goods

News5 Now featuring Weather Nation, currently assigned to over-the-air channel 5.2, will be no longer be carried as part of the realignment.

A channel rescan is not required to receive the new lineup. However, if viewers have not scanned for local channels on their televisions in the past year are encouraged to do so to receive all the over-the-air channels.

KOAA-TV will continue to offer the following additional lineup of programming:



You can always watch KOAA News 5 on your time. We're available 24/7 on your favorite streaming device. Search KOAA News 5 on your Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, or Android TV device. Visit koaa.com/apps for direct links and information.

Digital



Visit our Contact Us page for specific information per department or issue.