"Ways a City Can Grow" Presentation Wednesday in Colorado Springs- Learn more about how a city can grow

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Most of us are well aware of the growth Colorado Springs has seen over recent years, and even recent pushes to grow even more—like the Amara annexation that was shot down two weeks ago by the city council.

All of this may be leaving you with some questions about the future of our city and its growth... So, the city is giving you a chance to hear from experts about ways a city can grow -- later today.

From six to eight pm Wednesday at the Hybl Center at UCCS, people can learn about what cities can expect and consider when it comes to growth. The event is hosted by the City of Colorado Springs and Colorado Springs Utilities.

They say a panel of experts will discuss and help share insights into what cities should consider when looking at growth and annexations. Some of those experts include a state demographer, a Colorado water conservation board member, and more.

Those experts plan to cover a wide variety of topics like economic development and infrastructure.

We wanted to know what suggestions and questions you may have when it comes to our city's growth. So, I asked in the 411 for the 719 Facebook group. Moe Gatson says they would like to see better public transit. Shay Smiley wants more fun things to do like a museum, botanical garden, and aquarium. Marilyn Dawson talks about food deserts, poverty, lack of access to health care, and soaring rents on the south side.

I was told you will be able to ask the panel questions during the discussion. If you would like to register for the event, visit their website or join the conversation on Facebook.





Colorado State Fair Judge Says She's 'Brutal' When Choosing Top Bakers If you watch Loretta Ivory judge oatmeal cookie entries at the Colorado State Fair, you'll quickly learn unless she's looking at an entry in the junior division, her standards are exceptionally high. Colorado State Fair judge says she's 'brutal' when choosing top bakers