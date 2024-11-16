Veterans Scramble for Pain Treatments After Sudden Closure of Colorado Springs Clinics

COLORADO SPRINGS — News5 has learned some veterans in our community are worried as they try to find pain management treatments covered by the VA.

That's because Apex Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Centers around Colorado Springs have abruptly closed.

These centers accept VA benefits.

We spoke to one veteran about how these closures will impact him and his treatments.

"I'm going to run out tomorrow. My script runs out tomorrow."

Chris Worden, an Army veteran, has been receiving opioid treatments for pain at the Apex Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Center for three years.

These treatments were covered by the VA.

"I take small doses of Oxy[codone]. I take one in the morning, one in the afternoon, and one before bed. For me, I have titanium plates in my vertebrae from fractures I sustained while in service. It enables me to function during the day and get things done."

He went for an appointment this week, only to find the clinic closed.

"I do know some guys that take [es]ketamine for PTSD. It's helped them immensely."

Veterans use the nasal spray esketamine to treat mental health conditions such as PTSD, chronic depression, and anxiety.

Although Chris doesn’t use esketamine himself, he says he worries about other veterans.

"As a veteran who’s 100% service-connected disabled, I can’t wait three to six months to get my medication. I’m afraid there are a lot of vets out there who don’t have the capacity to follow through with that program, and that’s what worries me," he said.

Watch the full story above.





