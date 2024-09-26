The Springs Community Raising Concerns about Local Economy

COLORADO SPRINGS — Randy White runs his own hot dog cart in Colorado Springs. He tells us he feels stretched.

"With the cost of living, especially with the price of groceries and things like that, it takes a big bite out of my budget for running this cart," he said.

I also talked with a dad in the Briargate area who has lived in the Springs for eight years. He says the cost of living has gone up so much, he has to shift how he spends his money.

"Just trying to spend money on the essentials—food and clothes, stuff like that. I mean, not trying to spend on everything that we want as opposed to what we need," he told News5.

Randy says when the local economy is good, so is his business. And while he doesn't feel he can control the economy, he pays attention and points the blame at large corporations.

"They're overcharging us for things, alright? What we do make, we're coming out shorter on our end while they're profiting more."

Watch the full story above.





