Starbucks Workers Strike Nationwide, Including Colorado Springs, Demanding Better Pay and Conditions

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you love your hot cocoa or coffee this holiday season, it might get a little tougher to buy your favorite drinks.

Starbucks workers tell us they are striking not only in Seattle, Los Angeles, and Chicago but also right here in Colorado Springs.

The union says it plans to strike through Christmas Eve, hoping to, quote, resolve hundreds of outstanding unfair labor practice charges.

We spoke to Tiffany Sparks, the store's shift supervisor and union delegate.

"We are just fighting for what we know we deserve and what we know Starbucks can give us," she said.

Sparks says she and her employees were hoping for a raise this year, and while one was offered, it fell short of their expectations.

"They just offered us, for some of us, a fifteen-cent raise. It doesn't seem fair. I know myself and my partners who are in here every single day, who are serving our wonderful customers and giving the Starbucks experience… we are worth way more."

Starbucks says the union ended negotiations prematurely and that it is ready to continue negotiating.





