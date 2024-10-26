Watch Now
Rockrimmon community fighting to save library

The decision to close the library is finalized, but locals who use the library are pushing back.
Piper Vaughn, KOAA
Photo of the closing sign at the Rockrimmon Library.
COLORADO SPRINGS — As News5 has been reporting, the decision to close the Pikes Peak Library District's Rockrimmon branch has been finalized. The location is planned close at the end of November.

However, community members tell News5 they will continue their fight to try and save it.

More than 100 people came to the Rockrimmon location in hopes of saving the library.

They gathered to come up with a game plan.

The plan includes gathering signatures, emailing the library district’s Board of Trustees, and seeking funding.

In just 30 minutes, those in attendance raised over seven thousand dollars to help keep the library open.

Karla Powers is leading the movement to save the library. She tells us that she will continue to lead the community in efforts to reverse the decision.

“I stepped up to the plate because I cannot let this rest. We have got to do something, and we cannot lose this library,” she said.

The next steps? Showing up at the upcoming meetings.

The city council will meet on Nov. 12th and the Pikes Peak Library District’s Board of Trustees will meet on Nov. 20th.

To hear from more community members, watch the full story above.



