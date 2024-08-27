Public invited to 'Ways a City can grow' panel to hear discussions on the future of growth in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — It's no secret that Colorado Springs continues to grow. Almost anywhere you go in the city some sort of development project is underway and that momentum does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

But what are the ways a City like ours can grow? That is what will be being answered on Wednesday when a panel will have a public discussion about this concerning Colorado Springs.

From 6-8 p.m., speakers will gather at the Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center to talk about that as well as what cities should consider when looking at growth and annexations, including economic development, infrastructure, state and local trends, environmental impact, and quality of life.

“This event is an exciting opportunity to bring together an expert panel of speakers from around the state as we as a community continue to discuss what growth in the Colorado Springs region should look like,” said Katie Carleo, acting assistant planning director for the City of Colorado Springs. “We encourage residents to attend and listen to what lessons we can learn from other communities, and what unique experiences and challenges Colorado Springs should be prepared to address.”

Click here to register for the event or watch it live.

The panel will include the following speakers:

Executive Director of the Common Sense Institute Kelly Caulfield

A demographer for the State of Colorado Nancy Gedeon

Colorado Water Conservation Board Section Chief Russ Sands

Vice President of TischlerBise Julie Herlands

Principal Architect and Founder of TDG Architecture Mark Tremmel

The panel was organized as part of AnnexCOS an effort by the City of Colorado Springs to ensure that growth within the city is done sustainably and provides more public access to the conversations about these growth decisions.

