Parents Voice Frustrations as Jenkins Middle School Closes Over Safety Concerns

COLORADO SPRINGS — Concerned parents gathered at Doherty High School to get more information about how the rest of the school year will look after the closure of Jenkins Middle School due to safety concerns.

Tonight News5 learned the district is making yet another change to families' schedules.

The district says the building is closing down because of unsafe conditions like cracks in the wall and separation of the walls and floors.

Now, parents are trying to get answers about what comes next and how their kids will navigate a change in buildings and start and end times.

Jenkins students will relocate to Russell Middle School and Doherty High School next week.

The students were supposed to start in their new buildings next Thursday, but today District 11 says it's pushed that start date back to Friday to give staff another day to prepare.

Classes are set to start at 8:55 in the morning, and school will get out at 4:05 p.m.

Geraldine is a parent of a student at Jenkins Middle School. She says getting her child to and from school will be a challenge.

"We're really going to have to rely on the bus. We were really close to Jenkins, and he does walk. So with taking the bus and riding it, it is going to be a bit of a long journey to get back home, especially with times changing too," she said.

Her son, Jacop, is a seventh-grader. He will now have to attend classes at Doherty High School.

"It's going to be very different, going to a whole other building. Plus, it's like you're over here with a bunch of other scary people who are older than you, bigger than you."

After-school sports and clubs will still continue, although practice times will likely change.

The district is hosting orientation for Jenkins families next Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at their new buildings.

Jenkins Middle School will close at the end of the day tomorrow.

The district will have another meeting next Wednesday, continuing to address parents' concerns.

Local Colorado Springs School Shut Down Over Unsafe Conditions The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) notified Colorado Springs School District 11 of structural concerns at Jenkins Middle School just before the holidays in December. CSFD letter to School District 11 details damage to Jenkins Middle School