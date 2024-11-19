LGBTQ+ resource center extends hours for two-year remembrance of Club Q shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — Prism Community Collective, an LGBTQ+ resource center in downtown Colorado Springs, is extending its hours on Tuesday and Wednesday as the community remembers the two-year mark of the Club Q mass shooting.

On Nov. 19, 2022, a gunman killed five people and injured dozens of others after opening fire inside the LGBTQ+ nightclub. Those killed included Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, Derrick Rump, and Raymond Green Vance.

The resource center, which opened five months ago, was created in direct response to the deadly shooting. The center acts as a hub to connect people to mental health resources while hosting peer support groups and community events.

"People feel safe here because we provide an affirming space, a safe space, and anybody is welcome to come into this space and know that they are going to be greeted and treated with the utmost respect," said Program and Outreach Manager John Arcediano.

Arcediano is a Club Q shooting survivor and helped establish the Prism Community Collective after recognizing the need for more LGBTQ+ spaces in Colorado Springs.

"The conversations really revolved around, 'What is Colorado Springs missing? And what does Colorado Springs need for the LGBTQ+ community?'" he said.

Prism Community Collective will be open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19 and Wednesday, Nov 20 at 711 South Tejon Street for anyone needing free mental health services or wanting to participate in peer support groups.

Individuals can drop in during those hours for onsite support from the following partner organizations:



Diversus Health- Representatives will be available to assist with access to critical support needs

National Alliance on Mental Illness- A one-on-one peer support specialist will be onsite and Q-Connect Peer Support Groups will be available on Nov. 19 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Nov. 20 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Peak Vista- Dr. Eric Attard will provide free mental and behavioral health support sessions from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day

Reverend Mallory Everhart will offer affirming spiritual support for community members

Shy Foeppel, a connection support group coordinator with NAMI, will be at the LGBTQ+ center to help out. She said this week is a really heavy time for the queer community.

“We're just really wanting to just be here for the community, especially in this time of like reflection and in their journey of healing," she said.





