Free "Renter's Rights 101" workshop Friday in Colorado Springs at Silver Key Senior Service Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Friday in Colorado Springs, the city is hosting a free workshop on what your rights are as a renter. It is an opportunity for renters to learn about a wide variety of topics. The workshop will cover lease basics, evictions, and fair housing laws. It's the perfect time to bring your concerns about renting and ask questions.

The event is today from one until three. It's at the silver key *senior services, but the class is for everyone. Silver key is on murray boulevard, off fountain boulevard.

I wanted to hear from renters in our community. I asked in 411 for the 719 on facebook if you feel you know your rights…

Suzanne says she's concerned about the costs of moving and rent going up without repairs being made. Mike chimed in that landlords have no option but to push costs onto renters. Then, brianna added that she feels you have to have money to face your landlord in court and that the police don't help.

Again, a perfect time to address some of those concerns today from one until three at Silver Key. There's no cost to attend in person or virtually. You do need to register for the event ahead of time.

