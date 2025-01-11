Fort Carson Responds to Concerns Over Dining Hall Food and Service

FORT CARSON — Complaints about long lines and not-so-great food are some of the concerns we have been looking into.

"Sometimes there isn't like a lot of food options. So, like, it's kind of hit or miss, I guess."

Private Willem Mohr tells News5 that whether or not you get a quality meal in these dining halls comes down to how quickly you get in line.

"If you are showing up first, which I think we did, then it is a lot better versus towards the end when it is almost closed," he said.

Posts on websites like "Hots and Cots," expressed concerns about the availability of nutritious food at Fort Carson, have captured the attention of leadership on post.

Lieutenant Colonel Sarah Gilbert shares her thoughts on the alleged issues on the website.

"So some of the feedback that we get on Hots and Cots through those informal sources is negative, and it's an opportunity for us to identify a shortfall, react to it quickly, and then rectify it so it doesn't happen again."

Fort Carson tells us they are working to balance making enough meals for those on post while not letting food go to waste.

"Our headcount process dictates the amount of food that we prepare and order. So soldiers can choose whether or not to eat at the dining facilities on Fort Carson. And based on that data, it creates a headcount trend off which we base ordering and preparing food," says Gilbert.

Lieutenant Colonel Gilbert said she has a message for concerned soldiers and their families.

"Soldier feedback is important to the leadership here on the installation. They have a voice, certainly, and they deserve to have quality food, and we are constantly working to ensure that they have that."

Through the QR code provided at the dining hall, soldiers can provide feedback—negative or positive—about the dining services.

Watch the full story above.





