Ford Amphitheater Hosts Community Hearing

COLORADO SPRINGS — As we've been reporting, many are concerned with the noise levels coming from this venue during concerts. Today, the community is gathered to get answers.

Peter Wise and his wife Allison tell News5 why they came to the amphitheater's open house.

"People are affected even within a wide range of districts, of areas," he said.

“Number one, we're not going away; number two, we're affected; and number three, we really think there should be change.”

The company that owns the Ford Amphitheater is called Venu. Its founder and CEO is J.W. Roth. He invited members of the community to the amphitheater to hear their concerns and to share plans for the future.

"We're going to start with configuration," he said, "The second piece is physical mitigation."

Peter and Allison Wise tell us they are not going to stop fighting until the sound from the amphitheater is reduced to levels they find acceptable.

"We're going to keep complaining; we're going to keep contacting whoever we can until they can do something substantive and drastic," said Allison Wise.

Watch the full story above.





Former Colorado County Clerk Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison The former Mesa County Clerk was sentenced to nine years in prison for her role in tampering with election systems. Former clerk believes Tina Peters case illuminates the influence of election denial rhetoric