Flowers cover Mollie Kathleen Mine gate, Memorial procession for Patrick Weier in Cripple Creek Thursday

CRIPPLE CREEK, CO — The city of Cripple Creek and the Teller County Sheriff's Office is planning a celebration of life for Patrick Weier. He tragically lost his life in an accident at the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine in October.

A procession will be held in his honor and everyone is invited to attend. I reached out to the Teller County Sheriff's Office to see about any traffic impacts the procession may have.

Sergeant Kible with the Cripple Creek Police Department returned my call "East Bennett Avenue between Fifth Street and First Street will be closed during the procession. The closure likely last approximately 15 minutes. The 100 block of South First Street will also be closed."

I'm told staging will begin at nine-thirty am on Car Avenue. That's next to the Cripple Creek and Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad. The procession has a start time of 10 a.m. The route is west up Bennett Ave. And concluding at the city park.

Community members will have the opportunity to share their favorite memories of Weier after the procession.

Patrick Weier is survived by his brother, John, and seven-year-old son Anthony.





