El Paso County making progress on Paint Mines master plan - Asking for public input Thursday in Calhan

CALHAN, CO — The push to protect the iconic paint mines continues. It's a popular tourist stop east of Colorado Springs, near Calhan. Moving forward, El Paso County is holding a second town hall on Thursday. It's an opportunity to learn more about their master plan project, as well as to voice your opinions about the future of the park.

Beautiful terrain like this is just part of everyday life for us in Colorado. According to our news partners at the Gazette, this area became a park and opened to the public back in 2001. It really gained popularity during the pandemic. Since then, the goal is to preserve and protect the land. That's why a master plan is being created.

Thursday's public meeting is being held from six pm until seven thirty at the El Paso County Fair and Events Center. County officials along with design crews will present an updated version of the growing master plan for the park, first revealed in another public meeting back in June. It will be your chance to see the site analysis maps and ask questions.

I wanted to know your thoughts on why the park should change, if at all. So I posted in Colorado day trips and adventures on Facebook. Viewers like Andrea suggested adding a park ranger to better enforce rules. Bridget wants to see the park be more accessible for the disabled. Tay also wants to see rules better enforced- she says people climbing on the rocks could destroy the park.

Some improvements the county wants to make are better parking options and automated gates that would close after hours.





