Efforts Continue to Save the Rockrimmon Library

COLORADO SPRINGS — We are ontinuing our coverage on the efforts to keep the Rockrimmon Library branch open.

Last month, the library board voted not to renew the lease for the Rockrimmon Library.

People who want to keep that branch open took their cause to El Paso County commissioners today.

"I had actually much more optimism at the start of the day. Just because the odds are stacked against you doesn't mean you don't try," says Chris Johnson who is apart of the Save the Rockrimmon Library group.

He tells me about the memories made and the loss that the Rockrimmon community will be facing come December when the doors close.

"My kids are in there every weekend, man. We love it. My daughter loves to put on the apron, makeup a goofy muffin combination," said chris.

Andrew Bacon is also fighting to save the library.

"If they let this library dissolve, it's going to kind of leave a scar in the community, but we don't see any logic or reason of dissolving the small community one in Rockrimmon," he tells News5.

County commissioners and city council members appoint the members of the library's board of trustees.

During public comment, Commissioner Holly Williams told the crowd she agrees with the board of trustee's decision, and that a new library needs to be built on the east side of town, along Powers Boulevard.

Chris says he's not giving up hope.

"The message to the people is that, you know, we're here, we're fighting. We appreciate all the support over $50,000 in pledges. You know, we're looking for solutions. And that's the message we want our elected officials and the library board to take away as well."

Watch the full story above.





