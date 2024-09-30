Community Voices Opinion Regarding the Kroger-Albertsons Merger Trial

COLORADO SPRINGS — News5 spoke with the community who say they're worried prices could climb even higher if the merger between Kroger and Albertsons is approved.

"If the merger increases prices, they can expect us to buy less," said Gregg Brumberg, a local shopper.

He explains to us that the cost of groceries has put pressure on his family's budget over the past several years.

"As prices have skyrocketed on things that we enjoy but weren't necessary, we've just cut out. So we do budget down," he said.

Other shoppers, like Heath Herber, tells us they're not concerned about it.

"I don't think it's a real issue," he said.

Gregg Brumberg says "Even though inflation is going down, I see no easy way in the future that prices will decrease."

Watch the full story above.





City Council Approves New Cannabis Ordinance In what has now been labeled a 'de facto' ban on recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs, mixed opinions over the ordinance have emerged. City Council votes through new zoning restrictions on retail cannabis shops