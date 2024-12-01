Community Rallies to Save Rockrimmon Library on Its Final Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — Saturday was the Rockrimmon Library's last day of operation, but protesters who turned out for the final day say they will continue their fight to keep it open.

That's why they called Saturday's gathering the "Not Saying Goodbye Rally."

The Rockrimmon branch of the Pikes Peak Library District serves people living on the northwest side of Colorado Springs. The library board voted to close it for financial reasons.

Wendy Rasmussen enjoys coming to this branch. She says without it, her family will feel the effects.

"It's gonna make it hard. I think the closest one is 21C, and now you kinda have to plan your trip over there. Because here, you can drop by after you go to the grocery store," she said.

Karla Powers has been spearheading the effort to save the Rockrimmon Library. She says she wants answers and a resolution to keep the Rockrimmon location open.

"We've addressed every single issue that they've brought up about why to close the library. Every single one we've addressed and shown them that the library should stay open. But there are other issues. They need to tell us and work with us," she tells News5.

"All we've wanted to do this whole time is just work with them. We're library patrons. We're not… we don't even know how to protest very well here. We're just trying to do a good job to keep our library," said Powers.

The next board of trustees meeting is December 4th, where local community members are planning to join to keep the doors open for at least another year.

