Colorado Rep. Jeff Crank to host virtual town hall Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS — Congressman Jeff Crank will host a virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday, March 5 at 7 p.m.

He will be talking about President Donald Trump's Joint Address to Congress and fielding questions about the issues that are important to his constituents.

Congressman Crank represents Colorado's Fifth Congressional District, which includes most of El Paso County.

To participate, click on this link. Once the meeting starts, you can ask Congressman Crank questions by typing them in a box that will appear on the website.





