A Decision Has Been Made for the Rockrimmon Library

COLORADO SPRINGS — News5 has been covering the decision to close the Rockrimmon location starting in July.

Now, a decision has been made.

News5’s Piper Vaughn spoke to the local community about the fate of the library.

Joe Pelka, has been coming to the Rockrimmon Library for over 25 years.

He tells us that for him, the decision seemed rushed.

“The Board of Trustees, I believe many of them came in here with their minds made up already. Perhaps they had concerns about the condition of the building. I could understand that. But that doesn't mean closing the whole building without giving us an alternative first," he said.

"I would request that they go back and reconsider their decision."

Ben Fox, another Springs resident emphasizes the importance of public libraries.

"There's also resources in libraries that help connect people with social services. And for people who need help with their kids after school, sometimes they offer GED programs and after-school services here.”

The next Board of Trustees meeting will be on Wednesday, November twentieth, and we will continue our coverage on this topic.

