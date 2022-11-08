Dish Drying Mat Made From Fossils Could Become Your New Favorite Kitchen Item

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re using old dish towels to whisk up the water from drying dishes on a rack, it might be time for an upgrade. While towels are an eco-friendly way to mop up excess water, they take time to dry and inevitably start to smell funky after a few days. Rubber pads are fine but don’t help speed up the drying process.

Enter the Dorai Home Dish Pad, which earned a rave review at Kitchn. This ingenious collapsible pad can shorten drying time in a way you never knew was possible. Constructed of recycled paper and diatomaceous earth, which, according to Dorai, is a “naturally occurring mineral made from the fossilized remains of tiny aquatic organisms,” this dish drying mat can hold up to 150% of its weight in moisture and evaporates droplets in seconds.

Fans of the mat say this low-maintenance, sustainable dish drying mat from Dorai puts traditional bacteria-generating drying pads to shame. (Goodbye, icky bacteria smell.) It has silicone webbing to protect dishes as well as countertops. It’s also versatile— you can dry dishes, silverware, glassware and even produce right on top. The company recommends using diluted hydrogen peroxide if any stains occur, say, from fresh berries.

What’s also great about having a proper dish drying mat is that you can fold it up and stow it away for when you need to free up counter space. This mat is 19.91 inches by 15.21 inches long when fully expanded and folds to a third of its length.

While this particular dish drying mat isn’t cheap at $90, it’s made of long-lasting materials and eliminates the need to swap out or wash towels. It averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from users, and people rave about how quickly it dries their dishes and how aesthetically pleasing it is.

Reviewer Mikaela liked it so much that she immediately ordered a sister product for her bathroom. “Works great and fast,” the user said.

“This product is simple and beautiful!” posted Farra Marie Rogers. “It looks great in my kitchen and folds up for easy storage as well.”

“This is clean and modern looking and dishes dry really fast,” wrote reviewer Jennifer Maher. “I was hesitant to spend so much money on something like this but I absolutely love it!”

If you’re looking to upgrade your washing-drying process altogether, here are a couple of other products worth checking out.

Make scrubbing dishes a breeze with this spring-loaded dish constructed of ceramic, recycled plastic and recycled stainless steel for $14.49. This highly-rated set comes with a replaceable bamboo dish brush.

With more than 19,400 global ratings, it averages 4.6 out of 5 stars. People like having it next to their sink to replace goopy, messy soap trays. Reviewers also mention how well the brush cleans. It’s also eco-friendly.

Add another touch of refinement to your countertop with this 18-ounce clear glass soap dispenser with a rustproof stainless steel pump on sale for $8.99. (That’s 49% off its current list price!)

This refillable soap dispenser works for liquid hand soap, dish soap, hand sanitizer and lotion. Reviewers like how easy it is to use and how sturdy and stylish it is. With more than 18,500 global ratings, it averages 4.6 out of 5 stars.

Reviewer Michael-Clare Walker liked its elegant look, saying, “Best of all, it’s as functional as it is elegant, dispensing just the right amount of soap with each pump.”

Would any of these products make you more excited to tackle your daily dishwashing chores?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.