Enter Cinnabon’s ‘Mean Girls’ sweepstakes to win a private screening and sweet snacks

Cinnabon is celebrating the upcoming release of the new “Mean Girls” film not only with new menu items, but also a chance for fans to win some pretty “fetch” prizes.

Starting Jan. 17, the restaurant chain’s cinnamon rolls will be getting a limited-time “On Wednesdays We Wear Pink (Frosting)” makeover. The pink-frosted treats will be available in single orders of Classic, MiniBon, BonBites and Center of the Roll every Wednesday through Feb. 7, while supplies last at participating locations.

You can also find Mean Girls x Cinnabon pink packs in four-count and six-count Classic Roll CinnaPacks and 9-count and 15-count MiniBon CinnaPacks every day of the week, while supplies last at participating locations.

Along with the new menu items, Cinnabon is also offering up a private screening of the new “Mean Girls” film, which is an adaptation of the musical, not a sequel to the original. The winner will be able to bring 50 guests to see the film in their hometown and get a $100 gift card to use at Cinnabon. Ten runners-up will also receive Cinnabon gift cards and other movie prizes.

You can enter to win by signing up for a Cinnabon Rewards account and filling out a submission form. Or, purchase a CinnaPack or buy a Cinnabon gift card online.

Cinnabon Rewards members will also earn 2x rewards points on pink frosted products and receive 20% off CinnaPacks on Wednesdays through Feb. 7, so you’ll be able to try the new treats at a discount.

Cinnabon is celebrating the release of the new film, which hits theaters on Jan. 12. But this year also marks the 20th anniversary of the original “Mean Girls” movie.

To celebrate the milestone, Coffee mate is launching a a pink creamer that sounds like it would pair pretty perfectly with some pink-frosted Cinnabons. The creamer is pink, of course, and flavored like frosting.

Will you be seeing the new “Mean Girls” movie when it hits theaters on Jan. 12?

Enter Cinnabon’s ‘Mean Girls’ sweepstakes to win a private screening and sweet snacks originally appeared on Simplemost.com, helping make the most out of life.

