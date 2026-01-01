Yosuke Hanya

Hanya joined the Switchbacks on loan from Colorado Rapids 2 for the 2024 and 2025 seasons and played a key role in the club’s 2024 USL Championship title. He was officially signed by the Switchbacks ahead of the 2025 season.

He previously competed with Rapids 2 after being acquired in 2022, making 50 appearances and logging 4,165 minutes while recording 17 goals and 13 assists. His standout performances earned him a spot on the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI and led to two appearances with the Colorado Rapids first team.

A native of Japan, Hanya developed through the FC Tokyo system before continuing his collegiate career at the University of Massachusetts. At UMass, he made 46 appearances with two goals and 17 assists, earning multiple Atlantic 10 and United Soccer Coaches honors. He has also represented Japan at the U-16 and U-19 national team levels.

