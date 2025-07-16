US security expert warns of deepening Russia-China ties

Security experts are raising concerns about the growing strategic relationship between Russia and China.

Despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China has maintained close ties with Moscow. Former U.S. Ambassador to China Nick Burns spoke about the alliance during the Aspen Security Forum. He noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have met numerous times.

“They’re not neutral in the war,” Burns said. “They’ve protected Russia at the [U.N.] Security Council. They’ve supplied about 90% of the microelectronics to the Russian defense industrial base. They want Russia to win.”

Burns also reflected on his experience in Beijing when the war began.

Although he sees the partnership as one of convenience — Russia needing support in its war against Ukraine and China seeking to shift the global power structure away from the United States — Burns said he does not believe the alliance will last.

Still, he warned that while the alliance remains intact, it presents an “existential crisis” for Europe.

The United States, meanwhile, is reinforcing support for its NATO allies. This week, President Donald Trump met with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and announced a new deal under which the U.S. will sell weapons to European partners, increasing the flow of arms to Ukraine.