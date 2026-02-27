US military stages largest Middle East buildup since Iraq war amid heightened tensions with Iran

The U.S. military is amassing its largest concentration of forces in the Middle East since the 2003 invasion of Iraq as tensions with Iran remain heightened.

Plane spotters and aviation enthusiasts first noticed American F-22 fighter jets lifting off one after another from a U.K. air base. The activity was an unmistakable signal from what is widely considered the most advanced fighter jet in the world.

The fleet soon touched down in the Israeli desert at a remote air base within operational range of Iran and its proxy forces. The deployment comes as U.S. and Iranian officials met Thursday in what was described as a last-chance effort at diplomacy over Tehran’s nuclear program.

The F-22 Raptors are built to slip past radar, dominate enemy aircraft and clear skies before other forces move in. Their mission is clear: gain control of contested airspace before an adversary can respond.

From southern Israel, the jets are positioned within reach of Iranian air defense networks and possible infrastructure targets. They are also strategically located to respond to aerial threats facing Israel on multiple fronts, including from nearby Houthi rebels in Yemen, who have previously attacked Israel.

The buildup extends beyond air power. The USS Ford — the world’s largest aircraft carrier, with more than 5,000 sailors and aviators — departed from a naval base Thursday morning, believed to be heading toward the coast of Israel. The carrier brings a strike force of destroyers and submarines, signaling the U.S. and Israel may be bracing for potential direct attacks from Iran and its regional proxy networks.