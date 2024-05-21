1 dead, several injured after severe turbulence on Singapore Airlines flight

One person is dead and several others are injured after a Singapore Airlines flight hit severe turbulence.

Flight SQ321 had been en route to Singapore from London when the incident occurred. The Boeing 777-300ER diverted to Bangkok for an emergency landing.

“Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased,” said the airline in a statement.

“Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed,” the airline said.

The airline did not yet specify how many people were injured.

The aircraft had a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew members on board.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.