Woman dies after falling from Blue Ridge Parkway overlook

The U.S. National Park Service reported that a 61-year-old South Carolina woman died after falling off a steep cliff along the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina.

Officials said Nancy Simpson fell from the Glassmine Falls Overlook in Buncombe County, North Carolina, midday Saturday. The National Park Service said she was located about 150 feet below the overlook.

Officials said her body was recovered by first responders. The Reems Creek Fire Department said crews rappelled more than 100 feet to reach her.

Officials reported that she was hiking at the overlook when she took the fall.

The overlook is about 200 feet tall and sits at an elevation of 5,200 feet.

The National Park Service says that a tall, skinny waterfall can be seen in the distance across the valley from the overlook. Officials say there is a short path from the overlook that leads to another viewing area.

The Mountains-to-Sea Trail is also connected to the overlook.

The Blue Ridge Parkway is considered one of the most popular destinations in the national park system. It had over 15.7 recreational visitors in 2022, the National Park Service said. The Blue Ridge Parkway includes a 469-mile roadway that features steep overlooks along the Blue Ridge Mountains.

