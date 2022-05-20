Evacuations ordered for wildfire burning in Ouray County

OURAY COUNTY, Colo. – Residents living between Simms Mesa Road, Government Springs Road and Wild Cat Canyon in Ouray County must evacuate immediately after a wildfire started in the area Thursday afternoon.

The evacuation area is a 5-mile radius of the pin on the map below, according to the Ouray County Sheriff's Office.

Ouray County Sheriff's Office

Very little is known about the blaze, but the smoke from the fire can be spotted in San Miguel and Montrose counties, deputies said through their social media channels.

Multiple agencies are responding to the fire, but the Ouray County Sheriff’s Office did not release information about how many agencies are currently assisting firefighting efforts.

The sheriff’s office asked that residents follow them on their Facebook page for updates and urged them not to call 9-1-1.

This is a breaking developing news story and will be updated.