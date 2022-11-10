Wendy’s Is Debuting A Limited-Edition Frosty Flavor That Will Get You In The Mood For The Holidays

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Wendy’s iconic Frosty is being transformed for the holidays, with a new limited flavor that’s perfect for winter arriving soon.

Joining the Chocolate Frosty on menus Nov. 15, the new Peppermint Frosty is the same creamy texture as the Chocolate Frosty, but with a wintery twist.

“The Peppermint Frosty is our latest flavor innovation on the iconic Wendy’s Frosty that fans have come to know and love for over 50 years,” John Li, vice president of culinary innovation for the Wendy’s Company, said in a press release. “It’s the classic thick and creamy Frosty that our fans crave with bursts of fresh peppermint — every sweet bite will put you in the holiday spirit.”

The Peppermint Frosty will be at restaurants nationwide or available through the Wendy’s mobile app for a limited time.

Wendy's

While this is the first time Wendy’s has offered a peppermint flavor for their iconic Frosty, they have had other flavors over the years including vanilla and strawberry.

The Strawberry Frosty launched last summer after it became the most requested item from Wendy’s fans. While vanilla is no longer on the menu, the strawberry is still listed on their website — but there’s a chance the peppermint may replace it. If you want to try the strawberry flavor, you may want to head to Wendy’s before Nov. 15.

If you like dessert in the morning, you can also get a Frosty mixed with coffee, which Wendy’s calls a Frosty-Ccino. The drink blends cold-brewed coffee with a chocolate Frosty, which is all served over ice.

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

If you’re looking for more peppermint flavors, however, both Dunkin’ and Starbucks have launched their holiday menus. Both coffee chains have a peppermint mocha drink on the menu, with Starbucks’ Peppermint Mocha returning for the 20th year.

Peppermint flavors are also hitting store shelves, like Shiela G’s Peppermint Drizzle Brownie Brittle, Skinny Pop White Chocolate Popcorn, Member’s Mark Peppermint Almonds at Sam’s Club and Chocolate Peppermint Granola from Aplenty, Amazon’s private label food brand.

Are you ready for all things peppermint?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.