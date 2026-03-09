With warm and dry conditions returning, so does the threat for fire danger

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, temperatures will get down into the 30s overnight which is mild for this time of year. Conditions will remain clear and winds will be light.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 34 ; High: 71;

Temperatures will continue to climb and afternoon highs will eventually get into the lower 70s. Winds will get breezy during the late morning. Red Flag Warnings will be in place from noon until 7PM. Gusts will get up to 30mph, and calm down after 7PM.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 33; High: 75;

Pueblo will have morning temperatures in the lower 30s. Breezy conditions will pick up in the afternoon, and fire danger returns into the forecast. By the afternoon, highs will be in the mid-70s. Winds will eventually calm down after dinner time.

Canon City forecast: Low: 35; High: 69;

Canon City will have temperatures in the mid-30s in the morning. Temperatures will warm quickly and afternoon highs will be in the in the upper 60s. Winds will be breezy pretty much everyday this week.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 57;

Woodland Park will have afternoon highs in the upper 50s, but that won't be the warmest day this week. Winds will be breezy throughout the day. There will be a few more clouds than Sunday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 32; High: 64;

The Monument area will have morning temperatures close to freezing, but with plenty of sunshine temperatures will warm up nicely into the mid-60s. Winds will be between 10-20mph with some stronger gusts.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s & 80s;

The eastern plains will have mostly clear conditions to start the day with morning temperatures in the 30s. The warmest temperatures will be closer to Lamar and La Junta with highs reaching the 80s in these areas. Elsewhere, highs will be in the 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 25; High: 70/74;

The southern I-25 corridor will have red flag warnings again through 7PM. Breezy conditions will start earlier in the day and last through the evening. Afternoon highs will be in the 70s, and conditions will be mostly clear.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s;

The mountains will have overnight lows in the 20s. Some shady spots are still trying to melt, but that won't be an issue later in the week. Still no snow in the forecast. Highs will be in the 60s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Around Tuesday, a cold front will push in from the north and drop highs for the area on Wednesday. Some areas will see close to a 20 degree drop, which will be more seasonable for this time of year. Highs will warm right back up into the 70s on Thursday and Pueblo will even have a shot at making it into the 80s.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.