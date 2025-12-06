Winter Storm Warnings are in place for the central mountains while I-25 stays cloudy

Tonight's Forecast:

More clouds will move in overnight with temperatures dropping into the teens and 20s. Snow will stay isolated to the mountains with maybe a few flurries towards the higher terrain.

Tomorrow's Forecast:

The main focus tomorrow will be the winds. By mid-morning wind gusts will be close to 30mph in some areas. This is from the storm moving into the mountains. Clouds will arrive overnight and linger throughout the day. Make sure any Christmas decorations are secure. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s across the area.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 19; High: 47;

Colorado Springs will reach lows in the upper teens by the early morning hours on Saturday. Clouds will also move in overnight and will last throughout the day on Saturday. There will be some breezy conditions that pick up throughout the day too from the storm system in the mountains.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 16; High: 48;

Pueblo will start the day off with temperatures in the teens and eventually warm into the upper 40s. Breezy conditions will pick up across the area with winds getting up to 25mph at times. Make sure any Christmas decorations are secure.

Canon City forecast: Low: 23; High: 49;

Canon City will have morning temperatures in the lower 20s. Afternoon highs will be close to 50 degrees. Breezy conditions will pick up by the late morning and winds will reach 25mph at times. Mostly cloudy skies will last throughout the day.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 16; High: 39;

Woodland Park will be windy tomorrow with gusts approaching 30mph. You will want to make sure that Christmas decorations placed outside are secure. Highs will only make it into the upper 30s, and wind chill values will feel much colder.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 19; High: 45;

Monument will also have a breezy day tomorrow with gusts approaching 30mph. Morning temperatures will be in the teens. By the afternoon these temperatures will warm into the mid-40s. The feels-like temperature will be much colder.

Plains forecast: Low: Teens; High: 50s;

The Plains will have breezy conditions and mostly cloudy skies. Teens will arrive by the morning and the afternoon those temperatures will warm into the 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20; High: 45/54;

The southern I-25 corridor will have morning lows in the 20s. By the late morning, breezy conditions will pick up and some gusts will approach 30mph. Be sure to secure any Christmas decorations going into tomorrow. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

Mountains forecast: Low: Teens; High: 40s;

Winter Storm Warnings are in place for the central mountains through Saturday. If you plan on traveling through mountain passes, expect conditions to be difficult. Snow will be heavy at times.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday, snow calms down for the mountains and I-25 stays clear. Highs will be a touch cooler behind this system. Warmer temperatures will arrive by the middle of the week.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

