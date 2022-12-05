Windy in the mountains; warm and breezy in the plains

Today’s Forecast:

The wind today won't be as bad as we saw last week, but it'll still be very gusty up in the mountains.

Mountain and valley wind gusts will be in the 30 to 50 mph range today. Recent snows will keep fire danger in the high country low.

In the plains, downsloping flow off of the mountains will keep things breezy and warm with highs in the 50s and 60s. Fire danger is slightly elevated today, especially for grassy areas adjacent to the mountains.

A cold front will stall across the plains late today with the true cold air filling in overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 59; Low: 25. Partly sunny and mild with breezy downslope wind gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Pueblo forecast: High: 65; Low: 26. Partly sunny and warm with breezy westerly gusts in the 20 mph range.

Canon City forecast: High: 60; Low: 35. Partly sunny and warm with windy downslope gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 48; Low: 26. Mostly cloudy and windy with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range. We'll be dry and chilly today.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mostly cloudy and gusty with winds in the 30 mph range.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Partly sunny and warm with breezy gusts in the 20 mph range.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Partly sunny and windy with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Chilly and cloudy with wind gusts in the 30 to 50 mph range across the Wet Mountains and Sangre De Cristos. Snow will fall in the Continental Divide tody and tonight, so be careful driving west on I-70.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front late today will keep things about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. We'll stay cloudy on Tuesday with more snow out west in the high country.

Snow showers are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening locally, but east of our mountains we could just see a few flurries.

The rest of the week will be pretty close to normal with windy and dry conditions.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

