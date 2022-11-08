Windy election day with areas of Fire Danger

Today’s Forecast:

It's election day in Colorado, and the weather will be warm in the afternoon as you drop off your ballet!

The two big stories in the weather department today are strong wind gusts and a few areas of high fire danger.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect across El Paso, Pueblo, and Huerfano Counties. Wind gusts in these counties will be as high as 30 to 40 mph with daytime humidity as low as 11 percent.

Some of the strongest wind gusts today will be across the Wet Mountains, Sangre De Cristos, and east across the plains from Baca County north through Kiowa County.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 68; Low: 39. Scattered clouds today with 20 to 35 mph wind gusts and daytime humidity as low as 11 percent. Fire danger will be high today, mainly in the afternoon with grassy areas being the most prone.

Pueblo forecast: High: 74; Low: 37. Mostly sunny and windy through the afternoon. We'll see gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range with daytime highs in the 70s. Fire danger will be highest in the afternoon as the winds pick up and the humidity drops.

Canon City forecast: High: 71; Low: 44. Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy today with gusts in the 20 mph range.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 60; Low: 34. Partly cloudy and windy today with gusts in the 30 mph range through the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Mostly sunny, mild, and breezy today with gusts in the 20 mph range.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Sunny and warm with really strong wind gusts pretty much all day. We'll see the strongest gusts in the 30 to 50 mph range. Fire danger will be high today, even without active Red Flag Warnings.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Mostly sunny, warm, and really windy with gusts in the 30 to 50 mph range pretty much all day.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Partly cloudy and really windy with widespread gusts in the 30 to 50 mph range. Some of the strongest gusts will be along the eastern slopes of the Sangre De Cristos and Wet Mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

The jet stream will continue to spread strong winds and warm air through the plains Wednesday, even as snow starts to move into the western border of Colorado.

We will stay dry locally Wednesday night and Thursday morning across the plains, but flurries and very light accumulations are possible in northern Teller County.

We'll see even colder weather through Friday with really strong wind gusts through the afternoon.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

