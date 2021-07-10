Windy behind a cold front overnight | Beautiful afternoon on tap!

Today’s Forecast:

A stunning but windy day coming to southern Colorado with much better afternoon temperatures!

A strong cold front overnight may have woken you up with 30 to 50 mph winds, but those winds should relax through the afternoon as they turn to the northeast. Highs today will be much more comfortable with highs in the 80s through the afternoon. Overnight we'll be beautiful with lows in the 50s and 60s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 83; Low: 57. Mostly sunny and windy today with 10 to 20 mph north to northeast winds through the afternoon and beautiful summer temperatures. A pretty perfect day to do a hike locally or enjoy a beer at any of our local breweries!

PUEBLO: High: 88; Low: 61. Sunny and a little hot in the afternoon if you're out working or running around, but the 10 to 20 mph winds out of the north will feel very nice! Great day to hang out at the river walk or go for a hike out west.

CANON CITY: High: 85; Low: 62. Sunny and warm today with a nice cooling breeze and dry skies.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 74; Low: 49. Simply beautiful today with sunny skies and a few clouds and dry daytime conditions.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Really beautiful today with breezy daytime conditions and dry skies.

PLAINS: High: 80/90s; Low: 60s. A little hot in the sunshine but still pretty nice for a July day with a nice breezy and dry skies.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Breezy and sunny today with a few afternoon clouds and dry skies.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s; Low: 40s. A mix of sunshine and clouds over the mountains with dry skies during the day. It'll be great for hiking but be sure and bring sunscreen and plenty of water.

Extended Outlook:

We should stay dry and warm through Sunday but we'll get much hotter by Monday. Storm chances get much stronger by the middle of the week with the two wettest days showing up as Wednesday and Thursday, but we'll still have chances on both Tuesday and Friday.

