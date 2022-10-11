Windy and dry with elevated fire danger locally

Today’s Forecast:

Drying grasses with strong winds and low humidity will result in elevated fire danger across southern Colorado today.

Downsloping northwest and westerly winds will gust as high as 30 mph locally with really low daytime humidity.

A cold front will move across the plains tonight, leading to a temperature drop by 4 to 8 degrees tomorrow.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 77; Low: 39. Mostly sunny and windy with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 84; Low: 43. Sunny and windy with gusts up near 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 78; Low: 42. Sunny and windy with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 66; Low: 33. Mostly sunny and windy with gusts in the 25 to 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mostly sunny and windy with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Sunny and dry with wind gusts in the 15 to 25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Windy and dry with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 60s. Mostly sunny and windy with mild temperatures.

Extended outlook forecast:

A secondary cold front Wednesday night will lead to a chilly Thursday with highs in the 60s and a few low 70s.

We will see a really nice start to the weekend with warm and dry conditions.

A large system to our north next week could lead to a chilly Sunday and Monday, along with a small chance for rain locally and some high mountain snow.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

