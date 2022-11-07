Windy and dry locally with mid-week warming

Today’s Forecast:

We're set up for a windy, chilly, and dry day across southern Colorado.

The winds won't be as strong as what we saw early in the weekend, but anyone living near or in the mountains will still be pretty gusty in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be pretty close to average today with highs in the 50s or low 60s across the plains, and chillier air in the mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 54; Low: 36. Partly sunny, chilly, and windy with gusts in the 20 mph range.

Pueblo forecast: High: 59; Low: 34. Partly cloudy, mild, and breezy with gusts in the teens through the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 58; Low: 41. Partly sunny, mild, and breezy with dry daytime conditions.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 51; Low: 34. Partly sunny and windy with gusts in the low 30 mph range.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Partly sunny and windy with gusts in the 20 mph range.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Partly cloudy, mild, and windy with gusts in the teens or low 20 mph range.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Partly sunny, mild, and windy with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Partly sunny, dry, and windy with gusts in the 30 mph range. There could be a little bit of snow over the Continental Divide, but all of our mountains like the Sangres and Wets, will be dry.

Extended outlook forecast:

The jet stream is going to strengthen out of the southwest this week, bringing warmer and dry air through the plains.

Wednesday will be the warmest and windiest day for the plains, meaning we very well could see areas of high fire danger in the San Luis Valley, as well as some of the plains.

Snow is forecast over the continental divide Wednesday night and Thursday morning, but locally we could just see minor accumulations up in the mountains.

