Windy and dry in the plains with snow moving into the southern mountains tonight

Today’s Forecast:

The biggest forecast story is the heavy snow heading to our southern mountains today and tonight. We'll see the heaviest snow overnight through Wednesday in the southern Sangre De Cristos and eastern San Juan mountains.

Two areas of concern in our immediate viewing area would be La Veta and Raton Pass. Those two passes through Wednesday at lunch could see snow accumulations as high as 1 foot. Very little snow is expected from Colorado Springs to Pueblo, but a few inches could collect north of Monument into Castle Rock.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 45; Low: 25. Most of the day will be windy and dry with increasing clouds through the morning. Snow will start over Pikes Peak in the afternoon and spread down into the Rampart Range and foothills by the end of the day. We will see snow showers from the Air Force Academy and Monument area north overnight with a few inches at most from Monument through Castle Rock. A few more flurries are possible early Wednesday but snow accumulation for most of Colorado Springs will be a dusting at best.

PUEBLO: High: 52; Low: 29. Pueblo will be windy and chilly today with overcast skies by the end of the day. Other than a sprinkle or stray flurry overnight through Wednesday morning, we should stay dry in the steel city, as well as Pueblo West.

CANON CITY: High: 47; Low: 29. A stray shower at the end of the day is possible with light showers turning to flurries overnight, although most of the snow will west of town out to Cotopaxi, or north or south into the mountains. Accumulations look to be either zero or less than an inch in the grass through Wednesday morning.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 35; Low: 19. Dry and breezy until this evening when light snow showers and flurries drift through. We could see a couple of inches across town through Wednesday morning, but most of the pavement will probably stay wet to slushy at the worst through the morning commute.

TRI-LAKES: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Dry and windy until the end of the day when flurries to snow showers develop and last into the early morning. Snow could briefly start as rain, but snowfall amounts overnight should be on the lighter end and mainly stick to the grass. I-25 from Monument to Castle Rock will likely stay wet to slushy at the worst since only 3 inches at most is expected to fall overnight, but it will likely be less than that.

PLAINS: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Windy and dry today with a few rain to snow showers moving east away from I-25 in Las Animas County tonight. We should see more light rain push through the plains south of Highway 50 through Wednesday afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Windy and dry to start the day with rain turning to snow this evening and heavy snow collecting south of Trinidad and west into the mountains overnight. We could see enough snowfall to make I-25 wet to slushy from Walsenburg to Trinidad, but the worst drives will be south through Raton Pass and west over La Veta Pass.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Cold and breezy today with snow picking up in the morning and continuing through the afternoon and overnight hours. The heaviest snow tonight will fall over the southern Sangre De Cristos and give towns like La Veta and Cuchara 8 to 14 inches. The Wet Mountains could see 2 to 6 inches through Wednesday morning. La Veta Pass could be very difficult to drive over tonight through Wednesday morning.

Extended Outlook:

Thursday looks dry and a touch warmer across the region, but there could be a few snow showers in the mountains by Teller County. We should be dry over the weekend but there's a chance for a rain to snow mix on Friday.

