Windy and cold with bands of snow south of Highway 50

Today’s Forecast:

A few bands of heavy snow are possible across far southern Colorado today, with a general 1 to 4 inches possible from Trinidad through Kim in Las Animas County, and a dusting to two inches in Springfield.

The Pikes Peak Region and Pueblo should stay dry today, but we'll be cold and windy for most of the afternoon.

Snow will move out of southern Colorado this evening and we'll be dry overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 44; Low: 22. Partly cloudy, cold, and windy with dry conditions through the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 46; Low: 17. Mostly cloudy, cold, and windy with dry skies through the afternoon. A stray flurry is possible across the south side of town, but most of the snow should stay south of Pueblo County.

Canon City forecast: High: 44; Low: 26. Mostly cloudy and cold with dry skies through the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 34; Low: 18. Partly cloudy, windy, and cold with dry daytime conditions.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High:30s; Low: 10s. Partly cloudy, dry, and windy with chilly daytime conditions.

Plains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Mostly cloudy with snow showers generally south of Highway 50. If we do see light snow from La Junta to Lamar, it'll be less than an inch of accumulation but warm daytime temperatures will prevent the snow from sticking to the pavement.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s; Low: 20s. Snow showers are possible in the morning with anywhere from 1 to 4 inches possible, especially down around Trinidad. We should be dry in the afternoon as snow moves east.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Scattered snow showers in the southern Sangre De Cristos but most of the Front Range stays dry today.

Extended outlook forecast:

A quick wave of energy could bring snow showers to Denver and the Palmer Divide tomorrow, but we're not anticipating more than light snow showers or flurries across northern El Paso County.

The weekend will be warmer but windy, with Sunday seeing the strongest wind gusts. Sunday will be warmer, and it's likely that we'll see Red Flag Warnings return to the plains in the afternoon.

The next local chance for snow is Wednesday of next week.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

