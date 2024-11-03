Widespread snow is expected across Southern Colorado going into the work week

Tonight's Forecast:

A couple of showers are still close to the Colorado/New Mexico border, but most of us will be staying dry this evening. Snow showers will be possible in the mountains tonight, but won't impact I-25 quite yet. Temperatures overnight will be getting down into the 30s for most of us. 50s are expected across the area for Sunday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 33; High: 56;

Temperatures tonight will get into the lower 30s, but by tomorrow we will be back in the 50s. Tomorrow evening we will start to see some showers make their way onto I-25 and this will eventually transition into snow overnight. We will see the snow start at the higher elevations and make its way into the Springs. Closer to the AFB, they could see anywhere from 2-4". Closer to Fountain, it will likely be closer to a trace.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 33; High: 64;

Pueblo will also get down into the 30s tonight, but 60s are expected for tomorrow. You guys will see more of a rain/snow mix and if anything accumulates it will be closer to a trace. Pueblo is at a much lower elevation and it makes it more difficult for the snow to transition over, especially with these temperatures.

Canon City forecast: Low: 37; High: 59;

Canon City will get down into the upper 30s tonight. Going into tomorrow upper 50s are expected and the forecast looks similar to Pueblo's. You guys will also see more of a rain/snow mix and if anything accumulates it will be closer to a trace.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 26; High: 48;

Woodland Park will be chilly tonight with temperatures in the mid 20s. Tomorrow's highs will only get into the upper 40s. Snow showers will start in the evening and last throughout the night. Going into Monday morning, snow will have already started to accumulate and it will likely impact roads.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 33; High: 51;

Temperatures tonight will get down into the lower 30s and tomorrow's temperatures will be in the lower 50s. The Tri-Lakes area will start to see rain first and then a transition to snow. We will see snow eventually work its way south down I-25.

Plains forecast: Low: Upper 30s/Lower 40s; High: 60s;

The plains will be in the upper 30s/lower 40s for tonight. A few showers were spotted on radar, but they should make it out of the state overnight. Going into tomorrow, temperatures will be in the 60s. We could see a few spotty showers tomorrow evening, but then ramping up overnight and into Monday. La Junta and Springfield have the best chances to see a wintry mix and potentially snow. If anything sticks it will be closer to a trace.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 36; High: 57/60;

Walsenburg and Trinidad will get into the mid 30s for tonight and tomorrow upper 50s/lower 60s are expected. As for this storm system, we will see some rain showers late Sunday evening and early Monday morning. We will then transition into snow early Monday morning. This will likely impact your morning commute, so plan accordingly.

Mountains forecast: Low: Lower 20s; High: Upper 40s/Lower 50s;

Winter Storm wacthes are in effect for the Wet Mountains and the Sangres. Anything above 11,000 feet will see multiple inches of snow and it will be heavy at times. We are seeing snow showers currently (Saturday at 10:00 PM), and we will continue this overnight. The heavy snow will start to pick up once this storm system makes its way out here by tomorrow. Snow will start earlier on and likely last throughout the day. Mountain passes will be hard to travel through.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking past this storm system, election day looks to be sunny and warmer. Roads could still be a little slushy, so just use caution if you head out to the polls.

Wednesday brings even bigger changes, and this storm system could potentially be more impactful than the one we will see on Monday. This system looks to stall over the state which could cause some higher snow totals. This is still being ironed out and things could change before we get to that point.

