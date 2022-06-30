Widespread rain with a few strong storms today and tomorrow

Today’s Forecast:

Monsoon moisture, welcome back!

We're going to see a chance for widespread thunderstorms today, starting first in the mountains and pushing east into the plains through the evening.

A few storms today could be strong, but severe weather chances remain low. Heavy rain, small hail, and lightning are the main storm threats today. Storm outflow winds could gust as high as

It'll be very hot in southern Colorado, mainly from Pueblo County south to Trinidad and east out through Lamar and Springfield.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 85; Low: 55. Mostly cloudy with warm early afternoon temperatures and daytime to evening thunderstorms. Storms shouldn't be severe in El Paso County, but they could be strong with cloud to ground lightning, small hail, and pockets of heavy rain.

Pueblo forecast: High: 95; Low: 60. Mostly cloudy but hot as the cold front won't hit until after peak heating. We'll see a chance for storms late today and this evening, but we shouldn't have severe weather. Small hail with cloud to ground lightning would be the two biggest threats.

Canon City forecast: High: 93; Low: 60. Mostly cloudy and hot with a chance for daytime and evening thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected but a few strong storms are possible with lightning and small hail.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 75; Low: 48. Cloudy and warm with daytime and evening thunderstorms. Severe weather chances are low in Teller county, but we could see small hail and cloud to ground lightning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Mostly cloudy with warm early afternoon temperatures and daytime to evening thunderstorms. Storms shouldn't be severe in northern El Paso County, but they could be strong with cloud to ground lightning, small hail, and pockets of heavy rain.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Very hot today with highs in the 90s and even a few triple digits by Bent and Prowers county. Scattered late day and evening storms will be possible, but severe weather is not expected. We could see strong storm outflow gusts with cloud to ground lightning.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot with isolated and scattered late day and evening thunderstorms with gusty winds and lightning as our main threats.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Monsoon moisture will trigger thunderstorms over the mountains between 1 to 2 pm, only to spread east through the afternoon. Small hail with lots of lightning would be the main storm threats today.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be another day for widespread thunderstorms, but this time a few could be much stronger east of I-25 across the plains. Severe weather chances remain fairly low tomorrow, but heavy rain, lightning, and small hail will remain possible.

Storms on Saturday look fewer and not as widespread, but we'll still see a chance in the Pikes Peak Region, Fremont County, and out east into Pueblo.

Monsoon moisture moves west on Sunday and Monday, so while a few storms may hop out near the foothills in the Pikes Peak Region and the Wet Mountains, most of the storm activity will be farther west near the Continental Divide.

We're seeing a small chance for storms on the 4th of July with hot weather in most of the region. Storm chances pick up again through the middle of next week.

