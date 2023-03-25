Widespread fire danger with 30 to 40 mph wind gusts

Today’s Forecast:

Strong winds out of the northwest will dry the air down and increase fire danger throughout the plains.

Grass fires are the primary concern for the weather department today, especially in the afternoon and early evening. Wind gusts will be in the 30 to 40 mph range today with the strongest winds through gap-flow areas like Walsenburg.

Temperatures will be cold today with highs in the 40s for the plains but wind chills at or below freezing.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 42; Low: 16. Partly cloudy, cold, and dry with wind gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range.

Pueblo forecast: High: 48; Low: 17. Partly cloudy and chilly with wind gusts in the mid-40 mph range.

Canon City forecast: High: 45; Low: 16. Partly cloudy and chilly with wind gusts in the low-40 mph range.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 30; Low: 8. Partly cloudy and cold with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Partly cloudy and cold with wind gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Partly cloudy and cold with gusts in the 30 mph range.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Partly cloudy and really wind with wind gusts in the 40 mph range.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: >10. Partly cloudy, and really cold with gusts in the 40 mph range.

Extended outlook forecast:

A quick wave of energy will move through the state Sunday afternoon and bring a chance for light rain and snow Sunday evening. Snow chances are going to accumulate best up around the Palmer Divide and north to Denver, so there could be a few slick spots on Monday morning's commute.

Most of next week looks warmer, windy, and dry.

