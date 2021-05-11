Wet, cold, and cloudy today with a few end of day rain to snow showers

Today’s Forecast:

We will continue to see rain and snow showers fall across southern Colorado Tuesday morning with a lull in activity from the mid-morning through early afternoon.

More rain and snow showers will be possible from the end of the day through the early evening, but rain and snow accumulations will be very minor throughout the region.

We will stay cloudy and cold all day with highs well below average for mid-May.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 39; Low: 30. Morning rain to snow showers with a return of light rain and snow at the end of the afternoon into the early evening. We shouldn't really see any additional snow accumulation late today and the pavement should stay just wet. We'll see a hard freeze tonight so keep your sensitive outdoor plants in mind and cover them if you need to.

PUEBLO: High: 42; Low: 34. Morning rain showers with light rain to drizzle possible late today and early this evening. Additional rain totals tonight look pretty minor, and lows overnight should stay just above freezing.

CANON CITY: High: 40; Low: 35. Cloudy and cold today with light rain showers and drizzle possible from the end of the day to the early evening. Any extra rain accumulation will be extremely light through the early evening.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 34; Low: 22. Light snow early in the morning with more snow returning in the afternoon and early evening. Snow will be wet and accumulations will be low, generally at or below 1 inch. The pavement could stay cold enough to hold slush and light snow in a few areas through the early evening.

TRI-LAKES: High: 30s; Low: 20s. Light snow early in the morning with dry skies through the early afternoon. Rain and snow will push back in this afternoon through the early evening. We could get more big flakes later today, but actually, snow accumulation should stay generally at or below 1 inch on grassy and elevated surfaces. A few small roads and bridges could hold slush where temperatures stay at or below freezing, but I-25 should stay wet.

PLAINS: High: 40s; Low: 30s. Cold and cloudy with early morning snow transitioning back to rain across the plains with more scattered showers through the end of the day, especially north of Highway 50. We'll keep most of the plains at or above freezing tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: Upper 30s; Low: Lower 30s. Cold and cloudy with a low chance for isolated showers early this evening, but most rain will either be north of east of Walsenburg. Trinidad should stay mostly dry today and tonight.

MOUNTAINS: High: 30s; Low: 20s. Cold with dry skies until snow pushes back across the Front Range from Teller county north this afternoon and evening. Snow could stay up to about 2 to 4 inches above 10,000 feet but most towns will see far less than that.

Extended Outlook:

We'll be much warmer through the end of the week but we still have a bit of rain in the forecast. There might be a few isolated mountain showers Wednesday afternoon, but most of the region looks dry. Thursday will be a gorgeous day with rain and thunderstorm chances returning on Friday and Saturday, especially for areas north of Highway 50.

Rain chances look stronger and more widespread from Sunday through Monday in the long range forecast.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter