Well above average warmth with a couple Red Flag Warnings

Today’s Forecast:

Are you ready for Springtime warmth across southern Colorado?!

Westerly downslope winds will kick temperatures nearly 15 degrees above average through the afternoon!

Fire danger is high in Las Animas and Baca counties due to strong winds and low humidity. The winds will be strong and gusty over the mountains and valleys, but snow cover on the ground will keep fire danger low.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 60; Low: 29. Cloudy skies across Colorado Springs with gusty winds and really warm temperatures.

Pueblo forecast: High: 66; Low: 25. Breezy and dry today with really warm daytime temperatures and partly sunny skies.

Canon City forecast: High: 62; Low: 27. Mostly cloudy and dry today with gusty daytime winds and low humidity.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 50; Low: 21. Windy and mild today with cloudy skies and dry afternoon conditions.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mostly cloudy and windy with dry and mild daytime conditions.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Breezy and dry today with mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Baca county is under a Red Flag Warning due to gusty winds and low humidity.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Windy across the region with cloudy skies and elevated fire danger from Trinidad east across Las Animas county.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Really windy across the mountains and valleys today with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range this afternoon. We'll stay dry today but snow will start to fall across western Colorado this evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front Wednesday morning will drop temperatures into the 30s and 40s with even colder air by the evening. Snow is coming Wednesday night through early Thursday morning.

Friday will be warmer and dry with that trend continuing through the weekend.

____

