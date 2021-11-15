Well above average warmth today with high fire danger tomorrow

Today’s Forecast:

We're looking at near-record warmth across southern Colorado today with fire conditions Tuesday afternoon.

Even through cloud cover, a downslope breezy mixing into the jetstream will work to warm temperatures into the 70s across the I-25 corridor and eastern plains.

Tuesday, we're going to see strong westerly winds and very low daytime humidity. Fire danger will be high, and Fire Weather Watches should become Red Flag Warnings.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 75; Low: 44. Near-record warmth today in Colorado Springs with the current record at 76 degrees. We'll be breezy and dry today with mostly cloudy skies.

PUEBLO: High: 79; Low: 35. Very warm and breezy today with near-record temperatures in the afternoon. The current record is 81 degrees in Pueblo.

CANON CITY: High: 74; Low: 54. Very warm and breezy today with mostly cloudy skies.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 63; Low: 40. Warm and breezy today with dry and cloudy skies.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Mostly cloudy and breezy today with warm and dry skies.

PLAINS: High: 70/80s; Low: 30s. Very warm for this time of year with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s with a light breeze and dry skies.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Breezy to windy today with mostly cloudy and dry skies through the afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Breezy and dry across the mountains with cloudy skies and warm temperatures.

Extended Outlook:

As mentioned before, Tuesday is going to be another high fire danger day with strong winds, warm temperatures, and very low afternoon humidity. No burning tomorrow, and if you see smoke, report it.

A strong cold front Tuesday night will drop high temperatures into the 40s Wednesday afternoon with a chance for flurries across northern El Paso and Teller Counties.

A warming trend will set in through the end of the week with highs in the 60s by Friday.

